Work on dozens of homes under way in Telford

Up to 55 homes are being built by Keon Homes on the site at Newcomen Way – one of a series of new property developments across the borough.

Keon purchased the land earlier this year and the site is scheduled to be completed by October 2022.

The firm is also looking to employ local labour and apprentices as the construction project progresses.

Under the Land Deal, a partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), the council has responsibility to bring forward the sites under the deal and de-risk them, providing ‘shovel ready’ sites available for development.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “It’s fantastic to see the construction of new affordable homes at Newcomen Way in a project which is really gathering pace.

“The Keon Homes development will provide more affordable housing in the borough on a site which was acquired as part of the Telford Land Deal.

“Affordable housing projects offer homes at below market prices for those without the means to enter the housing market conventionally.”

Keon has also assisted nearby Woodside Allotments and Leisure Gardeners Association with the repair of its allotment car park – making the area more accessible for residents to enjoy in the years to come.

The car park was in a desperate state so Keon brought in its sister company Chasetown Engineering to clear the existing area and re-lay it with hardcore.

David added: “This is another shining example of how the Land Deal is helping to being new homes, jobs and skills to the region.

“It’s also wonderful to see Keon Homes going the extra mile to support the neighbouring allotment which will help to leave a lasting legacy on the Newcomen site.”

Lucy Blasdale, development director for Homes England, said: “As the government’s housing accelerator, Homes England is particularly pleased to be working alongside our public sector partners and under the Telford Land Deal to release residential development sites to developers such as Keon Homes.

“It’s so important to the delivery of much needed new homes, affordable homes in this case, to help improve our neighbourhoods and grow local communities.

“This development will not only provide new homes but will also help to further stimulate Telford and Wrekin’s local economic growth.”

Mandy Thorn, chair of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, said the Land Deal demonstrated the innovative thinking that the LEP had used to help deliver growth across the region in the 10 years since it was established.

She said: “This deal was delivered as a result of our unique partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council and Homes England and has brought new jobs, homes and opportunities for the region.