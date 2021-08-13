Council rejects 'whack' complaint saying it was 'politically motivated'

Councillor David Wright

Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed that there will be no further action following Conservative group criticism over a comment by Labour Cabinet member David Wright.

The Conservative group had demanded action after Councillor Wright had told Conservative leader, Councillor Nigel Dugmore he would 'get a whack'.

The incident came during a meeting of full council, and a discussion on a motion from Councillor Wright expressing concern over plans for government changes to planning policy.

He accused Councillor Dugmore of attacking council officers and not him directly because "you know you will get a whack".

Councillor Dugmore said he was "disappointed that Councillor Wright felt the need to threaten me with physical violence", and called on the former Telford MP to resign – while a complaint was also made to the council's monitoring officer.

In response Councillor Wright apologised and added: "I obviously meant whack him in debating terms."

Now Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed there would be no action, saying it was "clear that he was speaking figuratively".

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “When a complaint is received about the conduct of a councillor, we follow an agreed process which involves our monitoring officer consulting with an independent person to agree two things, whether the matter can be investigated under law and whether it should be investigated.

“In the case of the complaint made against Councillor Wright around his conduct at a recent council meeting, it has been agreed that the matter should not be investigated because it is clear that he was speaking figuratively and the complaint appears to be politically motivated.