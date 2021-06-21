Date change for charity fitness rave

By Lisa O'BrienTelfordPublished:

The date for a virtual rave in aid of Severn Hospice has been rearranged.

Lish Crutchley
Fitness trainer Lish Crutchley, from Wellington, is now hosting the event on July 9 and is encouraging people to take part and wear fancy dress.

The 28-year-old, who holds her fitness classes online, will start the event at 7.30pm.

She has already raised hundreds of pounds thanks to those who have signed up to take part.

People are being asked to make a donation to Severn Hospice.

Book your place by emailing activelifestyle@hotmail.co.uk

People can donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/elishah-crutchley7.

Severn Hospice gives specialist care and support free of charge to families across Shropshire and north Powys who are living with an incurable illness.

Visit severnhospice.org.uk for more information.

