Work beginning to prepare Lawley site for next major development

Eventually the phase 11 site will be home to around 600 houses

Taylor Wimpey has said it will be starting moving material to its 'phase 11' site in Lawley today.

The work, which will see material moved from phases five, nine and 10, is scheduled to take place every weekday between 7.30am and 6pm for the next five weeks.

Planning permission was granted for 600 houses and flats on the site, south of Station Road, Lawley Bank, last month. It is 'Phase 11' of the Lawley Village Developer Group’s decades-long 3,300-home project.

The works starting today is to prepare the site for development, with a date for work on the construction of the 600 homes not yet confirmed.

Taylor Wimpey said it would be monitoring vibrations, dust and noise during the work, and would be using a daily road sweeper to clean the road.

It said a wheel washing system will also be in place at the phase 11 site to try and reduce the amount of mud on the road.

A spokesman said: "In order to carry out these works, we plan to access the site from Concorde and have reinstated the crossing point through the byway of Ladygrove. To reiterate, this route has been approved by Telford & Wrekin Council and will be gated and manned during operating hours to ensure access is always available. I can confirm that there will be no access to the site through Station Road, and our contractors will not park on Concorde.