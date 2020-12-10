Telford residents encouraged to donate and ensure homeless people have a Christmas too

Throughout the year, Maninplace, KiP @ Maninplace, Stay Telford and YMCA Wellington have worked closely with the council on providing emergency and longer-term accommodation for people who would otherwise be rough sleeping.

Telford & Wrekin Council has set up a fundraising page for online donations which will be shared between the charities.

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for housing, said: “Earlier this year as a result of the pandemic a Covid rough sleeping taskforce was formed, which continues to meet daily to discuss individual cases of homeless people and arrange help for them.

“We remain committed to offering accommodation to any rough sleeper brought to our attention.

"By donating you will support Maninplace, Kip @ Maninplace, YMCA Wellington and Stay Telford provide things like bedding, food, toiletries, a change of clothes and a holdall to keep their new possessions in.

“They might be in emergency accommodation, but our charities will make sure they have a Christmas, like everybody else.”

Councillor Paul Watling, cabinet member for cooperative communities, engagement and partnerships added: “As well as supporting by donating, it’s important to continue to support by reporting.

“If you see someone rough sleeping or if you are at risk of becoming homeless, please call our housing hotline. Together with the charities we work with, we will offer emergency accommodation and work on finding longer term housing. We’re here to help.”

To donate online, visit homeless.telford.gov.uk/