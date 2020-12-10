'Demolition' is only option for arson damaaged pub

The Cheshire Cheese Pub, pictured in May 2019

Clutton Homes Ltd has applied to knock down the Cheshire Cheese, Doseley, and replace it with the two-bedroom houses. Councillors will discuss the plans next week.

A report by Telford and Wrekin Council planning officers notes that a bid for 10 homes on the same site was turned down last year.

It acknowledges that the loss of the Doseley Road former pub as a community facility and historic landmark “has a negative impact”, but says repeated arson attacks have damaged the pub further and the new planned homes are an “attractive, well-thought-out” replacement.

The Wellington-based developer has agreed to contribute £30,738 towards local schools and £6,500 to play facilities, and 20 car parking spaces would be provided for the homes, if approved.

“A previous application sought the demolition of the public house and the erection of four bungalows and six houses,” the report adds.

This was refused in November 2019, for reasons including the view that the pub was an “important signifier of the area’s industrial past”, particularly in conjunction with the nearby grade II listed railway bridge which crossed Doseley Road. The demolition was also thought to have an “adverse impact upon the character of the area,” the report added.

Considering the new application, submitted in August this year, the report says the current Local Plan contains aims to protect “community facilities” by discouraging their demolition “unless a lack of need is demonstrated or acceptable alternative provision exists or is proposed”.

“It is recognised that the public house had been in decline for some time prior to sale, which commenced on May 2, 2018, and its eventual closure,” it adds.

“No bids were made for its reuse as a public house, due to the lack of commercial viability in the site, or any offers that would secure the site as a shop or community building.”

Local objections to the loss of the pub “are noted”, the report adds, but officers take the lack of interest from buyers to demonstrate “a lack of need”.

“Officers note that the existing building has been fire damaged following two arson attacks in the last 12 months, one more recently,” the report says.

“Whilst this has affected the structural integrity of the building itself to the point that demolition is the only option, this has no bearing on the principle of residential development on this site or the principles surrounding the loss of public house provision on this site.”

The design of the proposed new homes “would provide an attractive, well-thought-out design that would not be out of character with the visual appearance of the area”, it adds.

“Whilst the loss of the heritage asset has a negative impact, on balance, the replacement scheme would not lead to sufficient detrimental harm to warrant refusal.”