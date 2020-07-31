Lockdown art competition for 2021 calendar

The Wrekin Housing Group looking for people to get creative and contribute to a lockdown-inspired calendar for 2021.

People can enter artwork they created during the coronavirus pandemic period and the 12 winning entries will be published in the new calendar next year.

Every year The Wrekin Housing Group produces a calendar for customers circulating around 15,000 copies. Over the years it has featured works from local photographers and partner organisations including The National Trust and The Ironbridge Gorge Museums.

Last year an art competition was held for the first time and won by David Hughes from Telford, whose stunning oil painting of Coalport now adorns the front cover of the 2020 calendar.

Edward Thomas, group head of marketing and communications for the group, said “After staying at home more, this year’s theme is life on your doorstep. This doesn’t have to be taken literally; we want people to think about the things they can see around them.

"It may be something you notice on a walk or visit, a snap shot of family life or a still life of objects you love.

"The competition is open to everyone and we’re welcoming artworks created from all media from painting to printmaking and textiles to sculpture. We want to create our most colourful and vibrant calendar yet!”

The artworks will be judged by a panel made up of representatives from The Wrekin Housing Group and its Tenants’ Panel.

To enter, take a photo of your work and email it to calendar@wrekin.com. Entries must be submitted by the end of August.