Police appeal over missing Telford woman, 46

By Rory Smith | Telford | News | Published:

Police are searching for a missing woman from Telford.

Wendy Smith

Wendy Smith was last seen leaving her home address in Sandcroft, Sutton Hill, on Thursday night.

Police believe the 46-year-old may have been in a dark grey Dacia Duster with the registration DV18 KVK.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting the incident reference number 836S from June 25.

