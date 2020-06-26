Advertising
Police appeal over missing Telford woman, 46
Police are searching for a missing woman from Telford.
Wendy Smith was last seen leaving her home address in Sandcroft, Sutton Hill, on Thursday night.
Police believe the 46-year-old may have been in a dark grey Dacia Duster with the registration DV18 KVK.
Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting the incident reference number 836S from June 25.
