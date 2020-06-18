Shropshire running clubs racing 'around the world'

Eight clubs are taking part in the online 'around the world chase' challenge, with Lawley Running Club leading the pack as of this week.

Other clubs taking part come from Hartshill (2nd), Broseley (4th), Newport (5th) and Shifnal (7th). The members of all the clubs do their runs and then submit their distances each week, adding to their clubs' mileage.

Some clubs have surpassed 1,000 miles and all eight clubs have now run far enough to depart the UK, and are on their way to Venice for the next leg of their trip.

The challenge is running until August 1. To find out more, visit facebook.com/aroundtheworldchase/.