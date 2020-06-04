Telford blaze: Fundraiser to help rebuild Telford nursery playground hits £6,000

The dramatic fire broke out at Halesfield 23 at around 10.45pm on Sunday, and initially involved around 27,000 pallets before spreading to two neighbouring properties, including Halesfield Day Nursery and Tarmac.

Explosions were heard, flames rose high into the sky and smoke billowed across Telford as the fire ripped through the nursery's playground and also affected concrete suppliers Besblock.

On Monday, a fundraising page was set up on the GoFundMe website to help rebuild the nursery's playground.

Drone footage of the fire once it was under control captured by Matt Lewis

The online fundraiser, which had set a target of trying to raise £3,000, has now raised more than £6,100.with more than 150 people pledging donations.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service today confirmed an investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.

Police are also investigating and are appealing for CCTV footage and witnesses.

The fire destroyed Halesfield Day Nursery's playground

People are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Stephen Goddard on 101, quoting incident umber 867s of 31052. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

To donate to the fundraiser visit gofundme.com/f/help-rebuild-our-childrens-playground