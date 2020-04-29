Telford homes plans given green light

Living Space Housing Ltd had applied to demolish three existing houses in Malinslee and build houses, bungalows and apartments on their grounds and nearby grassland.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee voted in favour, and a report before them pointed out that the Solihull-based company had agreed to designated all the homes as affordable housing and contribute nearly £134,500 towards schools and £20,400 for play facilities.

The report acknowledged that four flats would be smaller than “nationally described space standards” recommend, but area team planning manager Mark Turner said “flexibility” was allowed over “marginal shortfalls”.

Councillor Janice Jones said asked whether the area’s schools and doctor’s surgeries had the capacity for new residents.

“School places are difficult to come by in some areas at the moment, and I’m just wondering how this is going to be accommodated,” she said.

Mr Turner said: “The council’s education officers are quite satisfied the money secured through Section 106 can provide the necessary capacity through upgrading the existing facility.”

Under the 1990 Town and Country Planning Act, local authorities can ask developers for financial contributions as part of planning applications. These are known as “Section 106 agreements”.

Mr Turner noted that outline permission was originally granted in the 1990s, and that application envisaged a number of houses “in the high 40s”.

“It was considered at the time that there was sufficient capacity in terms of doctors in the local area and education funding would be secured through Section 106,” he said.

Councillor Nigel Dugmore pointed out that, while the 32 houses and two bungalows conformed to the space standards, the planners’ report acknowledged that the four proposed flats did not.

“Two of these apartments achieve 92 per cent compliance and the other two achieve 93.4 per cent,” the report says.

“These are all very marginal under-provisions and, in light of other compliant house types, it is considered that, on balance, the proposal is considered to be acceptable in terms of space standards.”

Mr Turner told Councillor Dugmore that the fact that Living Spaces had designated the entire development as affordable housing also permitted some “flexibility” around the standard.

Councillor Dugmore said: “There’s not much difference. It just nags me a bit when we’re nearly there, but not quite.”

Committee members voted 7-0 to approve the application.