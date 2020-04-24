£55 million road improvement programme announced for Telford

The council has launched the Highways Capital Programme, which will see works carried out across the borough, including repairs to bridges at Hollinswood and Stirchley as well as resurfacing work on the A442 northbound near the Randlay interchange.

The money will be spent on carriageway maintenance, road safety, footpath improvements, investment in bridges and other highway structures.

It will also see investment in better drainage, more street furniture, sustainable transport, safer routes to schools and more parking on new town estates.

The programme will cover the period 2020-2024.

Councillor Lee Carter, the council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, said: “We are ambitious and want to make sure that Telford and Wrekin has the best road, footpath and cycleway infrastructure and that we continue to prioritise safer routes to school, residential parking provision and that this investment touches every part of the borough.

“This is a significant £55.6m four-year investment which will hopefully meet our ambitions to improve our transport infrastructure. This is no mean feat given the age of some of the infrastructure we are responsible for and with little sign that Government will be providing extra funding for this any time soon.

“This investment makes good on our commitment to local residents in the election last year that we would prioritise investment into our roads, cycle ways and footpaths.”

For more information on the planned works, visit telford.gov.uk/highwaysprogramme.