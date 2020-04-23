Warning after spate of bonfire call outs in Shropshire

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called out to incidents in Shrewsbury, Ruyton-XI-Towns, Muxton and Wellington yesterday, and there have been several other similar emergency calls in recent weeks.

Nobody was hurt in any of the incidents, but the call outs drain vital emergency resources.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue encouraged people to follow Telford & Wrekin Council's advice when it comes to bonfires.

They said: "We attended four incidents yesterday in Shrewsbury, Ruyton X1 Towns, Muxton & Wellington for garden rubbish being burnt and bonfires out of control. Follow this advice from

@TelfordWrekin telford.gov.uk/info/20358/pollution/103/smoke_nuisances."

The council advises people to only burn dry material; never burn household rubbish, rubber tyres or anything containing plastic, foam or paint and avoid lighting a fire in unsuitable weather conditions because smoke hangs in the air on damp, still days.

It also says you should avoid burning when air pollution levels in your area are high or very high, keep your fire away from trees, fences and buildings, and never use oil, petrol or methylated spirits to light a fire. You should also never leave a fire unattended or leave it to smoulder, you should put it out.

Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Fire can spread to fences or buildings and scorch trees and plants. Exploding bottles and cans are a hazard when rubbish is burned. Piles of garden waste are often used as a refuge by animals, so look out for hibernating wildlife and sleeping pets.

"Bonfires and barbeques can be very irritating to neighbours because of the smoke, smuts and smell produced. Smoke can prevent your neighbours from enjoying their gardens, opening windows or hanging washing out, and reduce visibility in the neighbourhood and on roads.Burning garden waste produces smoke - especially if that waste is green or damp. This will emit harmful pollutants including particles and dioxins. Burning plastic, rubber or painted materials creates noxious fumes that give off a range of poisonous compounds.

"Air pollution can have damaging health effects, and people with existing health problems are especially vulnerable, for example asthmatics, bronchitis sufferers, people with heart conditions, children and the elderly."