'Long walk home' - Police seize three uninsured cars in Telford
Three uninsured cars were seized by police in Telford last night.
First, officers spotted cars in Trench and Dawley. A Navy VW and a silver Seat were seized.
Telford Cops said: "Another 2 cars removed from the roads of Telford tonight. Spotted in Trench and Dawley. Both cars were uninsured, both cars have been seized, both drivers reported to court, both drivers had a long walk home. It’s not difficult to keep your car legal and insured."
Then later a third uninsured car, a silver VW, was picked up at Trench Lock.
Telford Cops added: "Third uninsured car of the night seized from the roads of Telford. Drove past officers in Trench Lock, parked up and driver did a runner.
"If you’re looking for your car we have it as you couldn’t be bothered to insure it or drive it legally."
