Combined 999 hub bid for Telford is lodged

Shropshire Fire and Rescue have submitted the new plans, which will offer Shropshire's first multi-agency incident facility that will link directly with police headquarters in the event of a major incident.

The final design is based upon the most popular concept chosen by 500 Shropshire residents through social media, although there have been some changes.

Bosses said the improvements result in a more cost-effective build by reducing engineering costs and making best use of the existing infrastructure around aspects such as drainage.

The exterior will be glass and ‘polar’ white, red and grey cladding that was inspired by the designs on existing Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service vehicles.

Chief fire officer Rod Hammerton said: “The final design combines the best use of the existing structure, balanced carefully against cost and functionality.

“I’m delighted with the final concept, it’s a huge improvement on the existing structure built in the 1980s.

“Our primary goal is for an operationally sound fire station that allows us to work closely with other emergency services such as police and ambulance. With Shropshire residents’ help we have designed something that will become a focal point for the public we strive to protect.”

Conference facility

Operational areas such as the fire station itself will be upgraded and training facilities for SFRS and West Mercia Police will also be created along with a state-of the-art control room. This will provide the service with more capability and mean it is better equipped to meet new challenges.

The building will also a house 24-hour accommodation including dining and study areas plus a conference facility for up to 50 people.

There will also be a new fitness suite that will support firefighter’s fitness needs for endurance and strength that are essential to the role.

Councillor Eric Carter, chairman of the Fire and Rescue Authority, said: “As an authority we have close links with communities throughout Shropshire and have a vested interest to make sure this building delivers not only value for money but also a facility that is fit for the residents it protects.

“We all agree on the design and look forward to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service continuing to take great strides towards partnership working.”

Telford Central station was built in the 1980s and needs significant modernisation including re-roofing, window replacement and internal modernisation. The new station will also be better equipped to support the welfare of the workforce around cleanliness and decontamination.

The final cost of the building will be dependent upon the tender process.

Initial designs reached more than 11,000 people on social media where nearly 500 people voted for their preferred option last December.

A final decision on the plans will come from Telford & Wrekin Council in the coming weeks.