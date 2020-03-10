Big prize for group of Telford residents

The residents of Brookside in Telford saw their postcode, TF3 1LL, announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday.

The Burford residents netted £30k each.

David Askey, 65, was one of the winners, and said: “I’m so excited, I’ve never won anything like this before! I’m feeling absolutely fantastic.”

David celebrated with his family despite his son being overseas.

He said: “I’ve told my wife, Delva, she’s very pleased. I let my son, Philip, know too, he’s a staff Sargent in the Royal Engineers. He’s in army training in Kenya at the moment, but he’s messaged back saying it’s fantastic!”

David wasn’t sure about how he’d spend his winnings but he has a few ideas: “I don’t know what we’ll do, we haven’t really thought about it yet. Maybe go on some holidays, we went to Egypt last year and we’d like to go back there next year. I might buy another car for my wife as well.”

This draw was promoted on behalf of WWF-UK and David was pleased about the charity getting support: “Me and my wife like wildlife, the charities getting support is great.”

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Danyl Johnson, was in Brookside knocking on doors.

He said: “What a fantastic day it has been in Brookside. I am so pleased for all our winners, I hope David gets a lovely holiday next year and I’m sure our other winners who we were unfortunately unable to meet will be celebrating as well!”