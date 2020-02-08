Telford veterans roll back the years in charity football clash

Captain Webb United hosted The Pheasant Veterans from Admaston, a side made up of drinkers, former players, friends and dads at Oakengates Leisure Centre.

United, who play in Telford Sunday League Division One, ran out 7-3 winners, but not before the old stagers showed them a thing or two.

Man of the match was Dave Hodgkiss from the Vets, and proceeds will go towards the John Hartson Foundation, which raises money to support testicular cancer sufferers.

Lee Taylor, from Captain Webb United, said: "After the match the Captain Webb Pub were great hosts and put food on for everyone.

Adam Davies, Lee Taylor, Rich Benting and Tom Busby from Captain Webb United

"Both pubs were packed with people having a laugh about the match and catching up.

"We also did a raffle where prizes were donated by local people and businesses.

"Several donations were made by companies: Robert Nicholas Financial Advisers for £100, Johnson's roofing for £200, Cartwrigh'ts Waste Disposal Services for £200, CDS Building Services for £100 and a custom-made trophy donated by Empire Medals.

"It was a great social day out which brought the community together to raise money for a great cause.

"We were overwhelmed with the amount of people who attended the match, donated and helped on the day."