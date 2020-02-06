Hotel looking to the future with restaurant plans

The Whitehouse Hotel in Telford was bought last month by experienced hotelier Raj Handa from R & A Hotels Group.

The 90-bed hotel was on the market for £2.5 million.

Since buying the business from Telford College, the neighbouring leisure facilities have been closed by the college, as it seeks a buyer.

The new owners of the hotel are eager to dispel rumours that their business has closed, or is responsible for laying off staff.

A spokesman has encouraged any people looking for work after the closure of the neighbouring facilities to contact the hotel's management, and has also spoken of the commitment to the new business, demonstrated by the application for a new restaurant on the third floor.

A spokesman for R&A Hotels said: "We are deeply disappointed that the leisure facilities have ceased trading however as a local employers we are amazingly excited to announce the planning application has been submitted for a restaurant on our third floor so we will have employment opportunities and if any of the team next door were interested we would encourage them to send their CV to us."

The hotel's general manager Sam Higgs said the new restaurant would seat around 40 to 50 people if it is given the go ahead.

He said the organisation has a number of hotels in the group and would be spending money investing in the new site.

He added: "As we are progressing and growing we are looking to recruit.

"It is exciting for us as new hotel owners and we are looking forward to making it a great success."