Large donation for carers organisation

Telford Young Carers, based at the Telford Carers Centre, has received the donation of £9,699 from Vinci UK.

The group is working with Vinci UK, and locally Freyssinet in Telford, to support young carers.

Laura Thorogood, service manager for the Telford & Wrekin CVS, All Age Carers Centre said: "We are so thankful for this donation, these funds specifically allocated to support our young carers youth club and activities to go out and have the opportunity of social experiences attending a range of trips over the holidays."

The centre provides support for adult and young carers.

There are around 600 young carers in Telford & Wrekin and there are around 500 registered on the roll at the Telford Carers Centre.

The group said: "We think of children being able to look after themselves they are often supporting their own families to remain stable in a community setting. The people with illnesses that young carers support, might range from physical disabilities, long term illnesses or special educational needs to mental health issues, like bi-polar, depression, anxiety, alcohol and substance misuse.

"Often families are financially stretched all year round. This is a grave concern, together with both physical and emotional stresses that are encountered by family carer of all ages."

Ms Thorogood added: "Telford & Wrekin All Age Carers Service can only provide with support from partners, we provide a range of provision across the county, including listening to worries, giving information and advice, providing fun activities and involvement sessions to hear and act on what carers want from the services. If you want to find out more about young carers and adult carers in Telford & Wrekin, please visit our website www.telfordyoungcarers.org.uk."