Firefighters help at scene of two crashes in Telford and Oswestry

The collision, involving a car and motorbike, happened in Oswald Road just after 5.15pm today.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one crew from Oswestry attended and helped to clean up the spillage.

The fire service said one casualty was left in the care of paramedics.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

At 5.15pm today, a crew from Wellington was also called to a crash involving one vehicle in Hadley Park West, Telford.

They made the scene safe.