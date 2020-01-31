Menu

Advertising

Firefighters help at scene of two crashes in Telford and Oswestry

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | News | Published:

Firefighters helped to clean up a petrol spillage following a crash in Oswestry.

The collision, involving a car and motorbike, happened in Oswald Road just after 5.15pm today.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one crew from Oswestry attended and helped to clean up the spillage.

The fire service said one casualty was left in the care of paramedics.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

At 5.15pm today, a crew from Wellington was also called to a crash involving one vehicle in Hadley Park West, Telford.

They made the scene safe.

Telford Local Hubs News Oswestry
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News