Coffee club for the over 50s in Telford

By Rob Smith | Telford | News

A coffee club for over 50s in Ketley will next meet on Thursday.

The Ketley Coffee Club meets on the second fourth Thursdays of every month and has been running for just over two years.

It was started up to help reduce social isolation. Tea, coffee and biscuits is also on offer.

The club sometimes arranges entertainment, fish and chip lunches, bingo sessions, board games and trips out.

The next meeting will go ahead from 1pm to 3pm on January 23, at the Ketley Community Centre in Holyhead Road.

