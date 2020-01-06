Telford man appears in court on attempted murder charge

Yasar Mehmood, 33, of Windsor Road, Arleston, entered no plea to the charge when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, a knife.

No plea was entered on the second charge either.

Mehmood was remanded in custody and will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on January 27.

The charges relate to an incident that took place in St John Street, Wellington, in the early hours of Friday, December 27.

The incident left an 18-year-old left with "potentially life-changing" injuries.

Another man, Mubasher Mehmood, 24, of Windsor Road, will also appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on January 27 charged with attempted murder, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

A third man, 18, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, was released on police bail.