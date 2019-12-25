Menu

Firefighters called to house blaze in Telford

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | News | Published:

Firefighters have been called to a blaze at a house in Telford this evening.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to Newfield Court in Wrockwardine Wood shortly after 5.30pm.

It is not yet known if anyone was hurt. Two fire appliances from Telford and Wellington were sent, and an operations officer was also in attendance.

