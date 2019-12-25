Advertising
Firefighters called to house blaze in Telford
Firefighters have been called to a blaze at a house in Telford this evening.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to Newfield Court in Wrockwardine Wood shortly after 5.30pm.
It is not yet known if anyone was hurt. Two fire appliances from Telford and Wellington were sent, and an operations officer was also in attendance.
Most Read
Telford men, aged 32 and 33, guilty of attacking teenage victim of modern slavery with hammer and machete
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.