Sculptor Jacob praises scheme in Telford which helped launch his career

Jacob Chandler was awarded a grant from Telford & Wrekin Council leaders and cabinet members’ Young People’s Grant Scheme two years ago.

Since then, he has been commissioned to produce a number of high profile sculptures and has exhibited around the world, in New York, Moscow, Philadelphia and Athens.

His most recent work was unveiled last month in Telford town centre’s new Fashion Quarter.

The 25-year-old, from Wellington, applied for a grant in the very first round of awards in 2017.

Last month, he spoke to the latest grant recipients at a ceremony in Southwater.

Today he said: “A few years ago I was here and I was lucky enough to be awarded some money.

"Since then I’ve given up my part-time job, gone full-time with the sculpting and there’s a new sculpture just outside the town centre which is one of mine which was put up a few weeks ago.

"It’s come a long way from where I was and the support was hugely helpful for that.

"I still walk past and there is always a big smile on my face (as I think) ‘That’s mine! What is happening?’ It’s really unbelievable.”

“I’m currently working on another two commissions. It’s all go.

“I find it difficult to envisage what’s happening next because if you asked me two years ago where I would be, I wouldn’t say ‘here’ doing this, talking to the next generation of talent.

“It wasn’t my original plan. I loved sculpture. It was a hobby. I wanted it to become a career but I thought ‘Who makes money out of hobby?’ So, I went to uni, studied architecture, but got really ill and had to drop out and I thought this is my chance to pursue my passion.

"The support from the councillors is really fantastic – to have a little town with a lot of heart that supports the members of the community.”

Council leader Shaun Davies said presenting the Young People’s Grants was one of the highlights of his year.

He added: "The whole of the cabinet is committed to helping our borough’s talented young people achieve their dreams.

"It is a great privilege to be able to play our part in shaping their futures and a joy to see them prosper.”