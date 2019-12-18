Road closures planned for Shropshire village

Church Aston Parish Council has warned people living in the village that some roads will be closed in the early days of the new year.

Liddles Bank from the junction with The Crescent to the A518 will be closed from Jan 6 for three days.

The road alongside Barnfield estate, known locally as Dark Lane, will be closed from the junction at Wellington Road to the junction with Greenvale for nine days from January 9.

The council said it was highly likely that the number 5 bus service will be temporarily diverted down Wellington Road for the duration of the closure.

Traffic diversion signage will be in place throughout the closure periods.