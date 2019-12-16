Menu

Rotary club praised for polio campaign

By Toby Neal | Telford | News | Published:

The Rotary Club of Telford Centre has been presented with a certificate signed by the president of world Rotary in recognition of the club’s work in raising funds and raising awareness of the campaign to eradicate polio.

Nick Burn proudly holds up the certificate to show to Rotary colleagues.

In October the club coordinated a series of events to mark World Polio Day including the illumination of key buildings in Telford centre – Telford Plaza, Southwater Library and the main sign to Telford shopping centre – in purple, the colour adopted by the campaign throughout the world.

At the same time fundraising continued including a presence in the shopping centre, also aimed at increasing public awareness.

Club president Nick Burn said: “This club has been committed to the End Polio Now campaign for many years.

"Our fundraising projects such as 'Guess the weight of the pumpkin' at Halloween in the Telford shopping centre and many other events have enable us to donate to the campaign on a regular basis. This award acknowledges those efforts.”

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

