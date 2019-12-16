Rotary club praised for polio campaign

In October the club coordinated a series of events to mark World Polio Day including the illumination of key buildings in Telford centre – Telford Plaza, Southwater Library and the main sign to Telford shopping centre – in purple, the colour adopted by the campaign throughout the world.

At the same time fundraising continued including a presence in the shopping centre, also aimed at increasing public awareness.

Club president Nick Burn said: “This club has been committed to the End Polio Now campaign for many years.

"Our fundraising projects such as 'Guess the weight of the pumpkin' at Halloween in the Telford shopping centre and many other events have enable us to donate to the campaign on a regular basis. This award acknowledges those efforts.”