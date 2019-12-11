Menu

Firefighters called to car ablaze in Telford

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | News | Published:

Firefighters were dispatched to put out a car blaze in Telford late last night.

A crew was called to Beveley Road, Ketley just before 10.30pm, where they found one vehicle ablaze.

One fire appliance from Shrewsbury was sent and the crew used breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to put the fire out.

It is not yet known if the fire was as a result of any criminal wrongdoing.

