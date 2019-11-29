Telford gym steps up to join Shropshire Star toy appeal

Pure Gym will be collecting toys at its branch in Telford town centre for our annual appeal to help youngsters who might find Christmas a difficult time of year.

For the fifth year running the Shropshire Star has joined forces with our partners at Storage King to give children dealing with illness, disability or other difficulties the type of Christmas they deserve.

And Marcus Warder, general manager of the gym in the town's Central Square, said he wanted to be on board as soon as he read about our collection.

He said the chain had a policy of supporting toy appeals across the country, and was attracted to our collection because of its support for local charities.

This year we are working with five organisations: The Movement Centre, Hope House Children's Hospice, Telford Young Carers, The Harry Johnson Trust, and the children's ward at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The Movement Centre, based in Gobowen, provides specialist therapies for children with cerebral palsy and other movement-related conditions. Chief executive Victoria Handbury-Madin said the toys not only made the children happy, but could also help with their treatment programmes.

The Harry Johnson Trust was set up by Sally and Stephen Johnson in memory of their son Harry, who died in 2014 at the age of seven, having been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. The charity provides support and treats for Shropshire children receiving treatment for cancer, as well as their brothers and sisters.

Hope House Children's Hospice at Morda, near Oswestry, looks after more than 300 youngsters across Shropshire and Mid Wales, while Telford Young Carers provides support to youngsters who care for a loved one.

Marcus said he hoped the collection would make a difference to as many children as possible.

"We think it's pretty inspiring, one of these ways we can help those children who might not have the privileges that we have at Christmas, and might not be getting any presents," he said.

"It's a very important time of year, and we want to make sure every child has a good Christmas."

We are looking for brand new toys, books games and other gifts suitable for children of all ages.

Donations can be brought to the following collection points: