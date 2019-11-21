Menu

Thieves steal catalytic converter from car parked at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

Thieves stole a catalytic converter from a car parked at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

The Toyota car was parked in the car park at the hospital in Apley Castle on Tuesday. Police believe it happened at some point between 8.30am and 4.30pm.

Officers said enquiries are ongoing and asked for anybody with information to come forward.

Those that can help are asked to call police on 101 citing reference number 0485S 201119.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

