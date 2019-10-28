Much-loved Telford clock could be back in time for Christmas

The Priorslee Clock Tower was torn down last year because of its poor condition, but plans are now in place to bring it back.

The statuesque clock, which sat on the junction of Priorslee Avenue and Priorslee Village, was fenced off in early 2018, and later had to be demolished.

Now it is hoped the tower, which was built in the 1980s, will soon be replaced.

Wendy Tonge, parish clerk for St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council, said: "The clock had to be knocked down due its poor condition. Telford & Wrekin Council asked the parish council if we would consider funding a replacement clock and following discussions with residents it was evident the clock was much-loved and greatly missed.

"The parish council went through a process to consult residents on a new design and commissioned Smith's of Derby, a specialist clock maker, to construct the new clock.

"We are looking forward to seeing it back in place soon."

Plans for the new clock were submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council earlier this week.

A decision will be made in the coming months.