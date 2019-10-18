'Vile accusations' made against councillors setting up Telford's independent CSE inquiry

Councillor Peter Scott, who represents Newport, chaired the advisory board before control of the inquiry was handed over to independent chair Tom Crowther QC.

He said that the group of councillors involved in the initial stages of the inquiry had been targeted at the time.

His comments come after borough councillors across Telford were warned that protestors campaigning against grooming gangs could approach them in their homes.

The warning was sent out to councillors across the area earlier this week following the release of a video calling for action on social media.

Councillor Scott said: "As chairman of the advisory board I had a number of anonymous letters sent to me and to our local town council making some pretty vile accusations. It seems that there are always those out there looking to attack.

"The advisory body was there to move the CSE inquiry away from the council and on to an independent body which we achieved. We were cross party and we worked closely with victims and survivors.

"Too many criticise without knowing the full details. It has at times been stressful. It is my opinion that all councillors connected with the advisory body have acted in good faith to get the job done properly."

Telford & Wrekin Council warned councillors that campaigners may try to approach them earlier this week.

It followed a peaceful demonstration in Southwater Square against grooming gangs and what campaigners say is a lack of action from Telford & Wrekin Council.

The demonstration on Saturday came amid claims that groomers work for taxi firms in Telford.

It followed Telford & Wrekin Council announcing it would be working with taxi firm Go Carz to allow drivers to have CCTV installed in their cars.

The council is also lobbying government to change how driver licensing works so that only those licensed by an authority can work in that area.

Drivers licensed by Telford & Wrekin Council must undergo child sexual exploitation and disability awareness training. Vehicles are not licensed if they have darkened windows that would obscure outsiders’ view of passengers inside.

But there is currently nothing stopping people who fail to reach those standards getting licensed in a less strict area and operating in Telford anyway.