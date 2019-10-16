Telford councillors issued alert over threat from anti-grooming gang protesters

The warning was sent out to councillors across the area earlier this week following the release of a video calling for action on social media.

It comes after a peaceful demonstration was held in Southwater Square against grooming gangs and what campaigners say is a lack of action from Telford & Wrekin Council.

The message to councillors said: "You may be aware that there was a small demonstration at Southwater Square over the weekend. Following this, a video is circulating on social media which refers to approaching local councillor at their homes. As your home address is published on the website, I am giving you the opportunity to remove it for the time being."

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "As a responsible local authority, we have a duty of care to both our staff and elected members and their families and this includes taking account of any circumstantial changes we become aware of.

“Our elected members have the choice as to how and where their personal information is shared publicly. This is regularly reviewed and as part of normal procedure, members were asked if they wanted to make any changes to the information that is currently shared.”

Councillor Thomas Janke, who represents Newport, called for councillors of all political allegiances to band together against the threats.

"Most councillors, myself included, have our home addresses and phones number made public for reasons of transparency and availability," he said.

"Not only is this quite upsetting for colleagues, but is also wholly unacceptable to threaten people who have stuck their neck out to help better the very communities we serve.

"I stand shoulder to shoulder with colleagues from across the chamber against these threats. We will not be deterred by hate and fear."

The demonstration on Saturday came amid claims that groomers work for taxi firms in Telford.

It followed Telford & Wrekin Council announcing it would be working with taxi firm Go Carz to allow drivers to have CCTV installed in their cars.

The council is also lobbying government to change how driver licensing works so that only those licensed by an authority can work in that area.

Drivers licensed by Telford & Wrekin Council must undergo child sexual exploitation and disability awareness training. Vehicles are not licensed if they have darkened windows that would obscure outsiders’ view of passengers inside.

But there is currently nothing stopping people who fail to reach those standards getting licensed in a less strict area and operating in Telford anyway.