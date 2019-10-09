Telford taxi drivers to install CCTV for 'reassurance and safety'

It is hoped the move will help increase safety and provide reassurance to both passengers and drivers.

Go Carz says that it will encourage drivers who are licensed with Telford & Wrekin Council to start voluntary installation of the cameras.

Separately, the council is actively lobbying the Government to change the law to implement national standards for all licensed drivers and vehicles in England & Wales. Go Carz say they will support the Council in its bid to force the government to change the law.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “We are delighted that our licensing team will be working with Go Carz to encourage their drivers licensed by Telford & Wrekin to install CCTV in their vehicles and that we can together start to progress this action to reassure passengers. We hope that other operators will also work with us on this project.

“We will look at whether any changes are needed to our licensing policy and conditions in relation to CCTV.

“We are doing our part – the Government must now do theirs as we and many others have been asking them to do for the last three years to change the law to bring in national standards.”

Cindy Wilday of Go Carz said “We have long believed a National Standard for taxi drivers is the way forward. In addition, the option to install CCTV for drivers is, in our belief, beneficial for both driver’s and passenger’s reassurance and safety and we are working with all councils with whom we hold operator’s licenses to encourage them to allow this. We are pleased that Telford & Wrekin have welcomed this initiative.

“This is a great opportunity to work more closely with the council to help us provide greater reassurance for drivers and passengers. This will add to our safeguarding policies we already have in place.

“We are also in discussion about looking at innovative ways in which we can promote helpline numbers in vehicles.”

Telford local policing commander, Superintendent Paul Moxley, said: “We’re really pleased Go Carz is working with Telford & Wrekin Council to allow drivers to install CCTV in their vehicles which will offer reassurance to both passengers and taxi drivers.”