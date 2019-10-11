Menu

Advertising

Peaceful demonstration over grooming gangs to be held in Telford

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

Protesters will gather in Telford's Southwater Square tomorrow in a demonstration against grooming gangs.

Police will be on duty

Organisers said they were raising awareness of groomers who work for taxi firms.

They will also protest what they say is a lack of action from Telford & Wrekin Council.

They will meet at 1pm, and police officers will be in the area. Alcohol and political shirts are banned from the protest.

A spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said: "We’re aware of a peaceful demonstration taking place on Saturday and will have officers in the area to ensure any disruption to members of the public is kept to a minimum."

It comes after Telford & Wrekin Council announced it would be working with taxi firm Go Carz to allow drivers to have CCTV installed in their cars.

The council is also lobbying government to change how driver licensing works so that only those licensed by an authority can work in that area.

Drivers licensed by Telford & Wrekin Council must undergo child sexual exploitation and disability awareness training. Vehicles are not licensed if they have darkened windows that would obscure outsiders’ view of passengers inside.

But there is currently nothing stopping people who fail to reach those standards getting licensed in a less strict area and operating in Telford anyway.

Telford Local Hubs News Crime
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News