Peaceful demonstration over grooming gangs to be held in Telford

Organisers said they were raising awareness of groomers who work for taxi firms.

They will also protest what they say is a lack of action from Telford & Wrekin Council.

They will meet at 1pm, and police officers will be in the area. Alcohol and political shirts are banned from the protest.

A spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said: "We’re aware of a peaceful demonstration taking place on Saturday and will have officers in the area to ensure any disruption to members of the public is kept to a minimum."

It comes after Telford & Wrekin Council announced it would be working with taxi firm Go Carz to allow drivers to have CCTV installed in their cars.

The council is also lobbying government to change how driver licensing works so that only those licensed by an authority can work in that area.

Drivers licensed by Telford & Wrekin Council must undergo child sexual exploitation and disability awareness training. Vehicles are not licensed if they have darkened windows that would obscure outsiders’ view of passengers inside.

But there is currently nothing stopping people who fail to reach those standards getting licensed in a less strict area and operating in Telford anyway.