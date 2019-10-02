Daredevil nurses raise £2,000 for Severn Hospice with skydive

Caroline Underwood and Jenny Booth, of Severn Hospice, took the plunge this summer to help fund care for families living with an incurable illness.

The Perry ward staff raised £2,360.70 in total with the support of colleague Julie Jones, who is hoping to brave the jump herself in the future.

The fundraising trio met with fundraising team to present them with a cheque, which will support families in need across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

“A skydive was always something we wanted to do, so we just thought we’d go for it,” Caroline said. “To be able to tick something off the bucket list while supporting the hospice was brilliant.

“I felt very anxious in the morning before the jump and was pacing the night before but once we were kitted up and in the air it was brilliant. The feeling when you jump out of the plane was unbelievable.

“Working at the hospice we see first-hand the care that local people receive, so we were delighted to be able to raise more than £2,000 to support families in need.”

Emma Wood, Associate Director of Fundraising at the charity, said: “Our skydiving nurses go above and beyond in providing excellent care to local families, and now they’ve gone one step further with this challenge.

“We need to raise £2 for every £3 we spend on care so the support of Caroline, Jenny and Julie will go a long way towards funding future families in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

“Wishing a big thank you to each of them for their fantastic fundraising efforts and incredible bravery.”

They join hospice colleagues Jo Hornsey and Rachel Preece in completing a tandem skydive in support of the charity this year.

To raise sponsorship, the nurses held a coffee morning and cake sale, raffled off a gin hamper and more.

From jumping out of a plane at 10,000ft to trekking across the Sahara Desert – dozens of Severn Hospice supporters take on a range of challenge events each year.

Anyone interested in attempting on an adventure while fundraising for families living with an incurable illness can find out more by visiting severnhospice.org.uk/challenge