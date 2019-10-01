Telford nursery in fancy dress fun day for charity

Trench Tots Nursery hosted a fun day with staff and children donning fancy dress in aid of Race Against Blood Cancer, which aims to increase the number and diversity of people who register as potentially life-saving bone marrow and stem cell donors.

Gemma Elsmore is an early years foundation stage co-ordinator at the nursery and also works as the West Midlands community engagement manager for the charity.

She has helped to sign hundreds of people up to the stem cell register and parents of children at the nursery were encouraged to sign up at the fun day.

Gemma said: “It’s fantastic to have the support of the nursery.

Pirate Charlie-Ray Addison, aged three, and dinosaur Jaxon Rimmer, also aged three, join in the fun at Trench Tots Nursery

“Doing this kind of job, you need all the support you can get.”

“It’s gone really well. A lot of the children have taken part.”

Nursery manager Louise Hurcomb said: “We wanted to help raise as much money as possible to support the charity.

“We had a fun day with staff and children coming in fancy dress. I dressed as a cave girl, we had superheroes, dinosaurs, all sorts of things. Families pulled out all the stops.”

The day included games, party food, face painting and a visit from the fire brigade, while parents paid donations when dropping off their children.

Louise added: “I think it’s lovely we can support such a good cause.”