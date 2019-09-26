Row breaks out over Second World War turret salvaged from Ironbridge Power Station site

The Allen Williams Turret – of which there are only 33 left in Britain – was salvaged from the Ironbridge Power Station site by members of Broseley Town Council.

Now councillors are locked in a debate about where the “priceless” turret should be displayed.

One group of councillors, backed by the local Royal British Legion group, say it should go in the Broseley Memorial Garden.

But the town council is in talks to move it to either the Birchmeadow Playing Fields or somewhere else within Telford & Wrekin.

Councillor Simon Harris, former mayor and Shropshire Council member, said he was “angry” at the plans.

“There has been a proposal that the turret should be moved to land within Telford & Wrekin and I am a little bit angry about it," he said.

“When the power station closed, myself and others went up there and recovered items which had been used by the people of Broseley during the Second World War and brought them back to the town.

“We have plaques in the town centre and various items on show and they have all been very well received by residents who are proud of the town’s history.

“We had the turret looked at by an expert and he told us it is priceless. So where should it go? The memorial garden for sure.

“We have the full support of the local Royal British Legion group as well.

Budget

“It is a reminder of all the sacrifice and effort that went into the war by the people of Broseley and it is only right that we have it on show here and not passed off elsewhere like Jackfield or Telford.”

He added: “There is £4,000 in the town council budget to have it looked at and cared for and put in the memorial gardens.

“But there is another group of councillors who want to give it away.”

Councillor Ann Maltby agreed, saying: “There was a proposal to put it at Birchmeadow Playing Fields and now for it to go somewhere within Telford.

“If you ask me it is madness and I am fully behind plans for it coming to the Memorial Gardens.

“We have the union flag there and it would be fitting. I wrote on Facebook about it and had 30 Broseley people come out in support of having it there straight away.

“I am not happy about plans to give it to Telford at all.”

And Gerry McGeown of the town’s RBL group added: “I have been informed that the World War Two turret is to be located in Jackfield.

“I feel that lip service was only played to my request to it been put in the Broseley Memorial Garden.

“It will enhance the garden with the turret and its history.”

Deputy Mayor Ian West said he was not able to comment on the claims made by Councillor Harris and Councillor Maltby.

The town council has been contacted for comment.