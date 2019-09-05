Victims of Windrush scandal invited to advice session in Telford

The meeting will take place on September 17 in order to assist those who need help in documenting their status in the UK, as well as advice about compensation.

The scandal jeopardised the status of many people who arrived in the UK from the Commonwealth after the Second World War. People who had been born British subjects, particularly from Caribbean countries, were wrongly detailed or threatened with deportation.

The meeting is being hosted by the Midlands-based Windrush Movement (UK) along with local community activists from Telford and in association with the Home Office.

Representative from the Windrush taskforce will be on hand to assist those who have status queries, alongside member from the compensation scheme.

Reverend Dr Desmond Jaddoo, chair of the Windrush Movement (UK), said: ”We have hosted several of these meetings in various parts of the country and we feel that it is essential that we reach those who are particularly under the radar to come out without fear in order that we may assist them.

"They have our assurances that this is a safe environment for them to do so, and the only purpose is to assistance those in need.”

The meeting will take place at Ketley Community Centre, in Holyhead Road, from 5-8pm on September 17.

The public meeting is open to anybody.

Paulette Wilson

Among those affected in the region was Paulette Wilson, a Jamaica-born but Telford-raised grandmother who was detained twice despite having been in the country from the age of 10.

Ms Wilson, who now lives in Wolverhampton, wrote a letter to the Government stating: “Please help me, this is my home.”

In January last year she was told she could stay in England and The Paulette Wilson Windrush Citizenship Project was launched to help people like her who had been incorrectly identified as illegal immigrants.

Speakers on the night will include Reverend Jaddoo and Rachel okello, director of Rogols immigration solicitors.

For more information about the meeting call 07946 374577 or email thewmuk@yahoo.com