Police called to crash on busy Telford road

A Ford Focus and a van collided on West Centre Way entering Lawley at about 8am, leaving the front end of the car badly damaged.

It meant the road was partially blocked but it was cleared in under an hour.

Laura Maltby from West Mercia Police said: "Police were called to a report of a two vehicle collision in Lawley at around 8.05am this morning.

"It involved a black Focus and a white van but was a damage only collision. The road was partially blocked but had cleared by an hour later."

Phases 9 and 10 of the Lawley Village development are currently in development on either side of West Centre Way.