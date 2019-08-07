'No immediate plans' to install controversial parking cameras outside Telford supermarket

Hundreds of people opposed the plans, which would see automatic numberplate recognition cameras installed outside the flagship unit off Lawley Square.

Angry residents who live near the shop say the plans would kill independent units nearby, and many were planning an organised boycott of Morrisons later this month.

But Morrisons chief executive David Potts has said there are no immediate plans to go ahead with the changes.

In a letter sent to Telford MP Lucy Allan, Mr Potts said no changes would be made without consulting local stakeholders.

He said that some customers had found difficulties finding a space at the supermarket during busy periods.

Ms Allan said: "This is great news for residents in Telford who shop at Morrisons and use the other facilities.

"Residents can be assured that they can continue to shop at Lawley as per usual with no car parking restrictions.

“I would like to thank Councillor Lee Vidor and Councillor Jayne Greenaway who have been campaigning with local residents and Morrisons to find a solution.

"I will continue to work with Morrisons and engage with residents to ensure that they are consulted and notified about any changes which may take place in the future.”

In the letter, Mr Potts said that they had proposed a new system which would allow people to park in the car park for free for up to three hours, but that they had no immediate plans to go ahead with the changes.

He said residents could be assured that they can continue to shop at Lawley with no car parking restrictions.

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: “We have listened to the community and understand that some residents are concerned about the new parking management system at Lawley. We want to reassure drivers that we have no immediate plans to install the camera controls or limit the time allowed to park.

“However, we will continue to monitor the situation at Lawley carefully and will consider the use the ANPR system if the issues with parking gets worse.”

It comes after hundreds of people sign up to boycott the shop on August 24.

Nearly 400 people have followed the Boycott Morrisons Lawley Facebook group.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to monitor parking at the site were originally rejected by Telford & Wrekin Council but were later approved after an appeal to a planning inspector.

It has taken more than a year for the planning application for the camera and associated signs to be approved.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee approved the final part of the plans last month, although councillors said they did so reluctantly. About 100 residents packed into the meeting. They said restrictions would clog up roads and affect shops and businesses.