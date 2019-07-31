Menu

Advertising

Eyesore at Telford retail park as clothes pile up after recycling firm folds

Telford | News | Published:

Unwanted clothes and other items have been left littering a retail park after a recycling company reportedly went bust.

The pile of clothes on the side of the hut seems to be ever growing.

Rubbish now covers the car park next door to B&Q.

The recycling centre claims to be open from 10am-5pm every day.

The Cash4Clothes unit at Telford Bridge Retail Park has become an eyesore for shoppers over the past few weeks, with clothes piling up outside the premises.

The company, which was owned by the recently liquidated Thistle Recycling Solutions, took old clothes in return for money.

The company's website, which claims to "Turn your old clothes into cash, one T-shirt at a time", is still running but the Cash4Clothes unit, which is near to B&Q, has been abandoned.

Rubbish now covers the car park next door to B&Q.

With the pile of unwanted clothing still growing, people have taken to Facebook to express their disapproval over the state of the car park.

One user said: "I saw this today it's absolutely ridiculous", while another described it as a "complete mess".

The owner of Telford Bridge Retail Park has been approached for comment.

Report by Jessica Goddard

Telford Local Hubs News

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News