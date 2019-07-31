Eyesore at Telford retail park as clothes pile up after recycling firm folds

The Cash4Clothes unit at Telford Bridge Retail Park has become an eyesore for shoppers over the past few weeks, with clothes piling up outside the premises.

The company, which was owned by the recently liquidated Thistle Recycling Solutions, took old clothes in return for money.

The company's website, which claims to "Turn your old clothes into cash, one T-shirt at a time", is still running but the Cash4Clothes unit, which is near to B&Q, has been abandoned.

Rubbish now covers the car park next door to B&Q.

With the pile of unwanted clothing still growing, people have taken to Facebook to express their disapproval over the state of the car park.

One user said: "I saw this today it's absolutely ridiculous", while another described it as a "complete mess".

The owner of Telford Bridge Retail Park has been approached for comment.

Report by Jessica Goddard