Telford runner went up and down Wrekin 16 times in 24 hours - raising more than £2,000

Danny Seabury was hoping to walk the hill 24 times in 24 hours in aid Severn Hospice, but completed just two-thirds of the challenge before he was forced to give up due to a knee injury.

He took it on in support of his friend Alec Webster, of Newport, who was able to marry his wife Samantha at the hospice just days before she passed away last year.

He has so far raised more than £2,000 after setting a target of £1,500 to walk up and do some running down the big hill.

The 40-year-old is a member of Lawley Running Club and trained extra hard to boost his stamina before embarking on the effort on Saturday morning.

On Sunday he was met by a group of supporters, including his father Tony, who all turned up to greet him following the caper.

Danny Seabury, who completed 16 laps of The Wrekin

Mr Seabury said: "I'm really gutted. I really wanted to do it 24 times as planned, but on lap 15 I felt my knee go. Because I'm stubborn I carried on, but on the way down on lap 16 I had to stop and I called it day. I couldn't go on due to the pain.

"I did manage to complete 46 miles which apparently qualifies me as an ultra marathon runner. I conked out when I got home.

"Several friends came along to do a lap or two with me to help me along. I want to thank everybody for their support."

"I only met Sam a few times myself, but I work and have worked with her husband Alec for many years now, and she was also a teacher at my daughter's secondary school and although she was not directly one of her teachers, she stepped in to assist when my daughter needed assistance with maths.

"From all the stories I have been told by her colleagues and friends, she was always going out of her way to assist others. So I will do my best to remember, and honour memory by raising as much as possible for the hospice that looked after her so well, and helped Sam become Mrs Webster when it didn't seem possible," Mr Seabury's Just Giving page stated.

The popular Hadley Learning Communuity teacher, formerly Samantha Beale, died on September 7 last year following a short illness.

Supporters can also donate here