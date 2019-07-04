Marathon 72 holes sees Telford golfers raise £2,000 for charity

The group, who are members of Wrekin Golf Club, played a total of 72 holes of golf at the course, raising more than £2,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in the process – with donations still rolling in.

Split into three teams of four the group started at 5am and finally sank their last putt at around 8.30pm.

One of the group, Jack Thompson, 27, said they had been thrilled at the amount of money they had managed to raise.

He said: "Our target was about £600 for the three groups that did it so we have smashed that. We have gone all out to try and get as much as we can and we were blown away with it really.

"Family, friends on social media, and everyone at the golf club supported us really well."

Jack said it had been a tough task getting through the rounds, and he thanked the club for their support, with the greenkeepers even moving the pin positions for each round to keep the competition fresh.

He said: "It was gruelling. The first two rounds we smashed out in the morning and got it done quite quick then we had a break about half 12 and didn't finish until 8.30pm."

Jack said although the event had not been competitive, they had still kept track of who was on top.

He said: "We did have a little competition between us and my group actually ended up winning which we didn't expect at all.

"My group actually got better as the day went on, We said in our next competition we will have to do three rounds before we start."

Jack said that everyone who had taken part had wanted to raise money for the charity.

He said: "We were all pretty much affected by cancer in one way or another. Be it grandparents, friends, people who are close family.

"You never know when you will need that service so we thought lets get it done and raise some money."

There was also a charity bucket in the clubhouse and the proceeds from that were being split between Macmillan and the club's captain, Danny Oliver's chosen charity, Little Rascals.

Jack added: "We would like to say a really big thank you to the golf club they were fantastic, and also to everyone who donated."

The group included, Jack Thompson, Joe Thompson, Jon Parkes, Sean Parkes, Phil Parkes, Steve Parkes, Kris Rushton, Dan Drayton, Mark Woodfinden, Chris Felstead , Jon Arnerisse, Ryan Forrester, Josh Sedgley.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the cause can do so at longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/Team/slappingballocks1