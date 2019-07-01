Telford motorcyclist, 39, killed in Cotswolds crash

The 39-year-old biker, who has not been named, died at the scene of the crash, which took place at Chipping Norton, in the Cotswolds, on Saturday.

The crash is being investigated by Thames Valley Police, who have appealed for witnesses or people with dash-cam footage to come forward.

A spokesman for the force said the crash had taken place at 11.55am, and involved a black Honda CBR Series motorcycle and a black Chrysler Voyager on the A361 Banbury Road at the junction to Heythrop.

Police said the motorcyclist died of his injuries at the scene and that no arrests have been made in relation to the crash.

Investigating officer Sergeant Phil Hanham of the serious collisions investigation unit, based at Bicester, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision to come forward by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting URN 615.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam footage fitted to their vehicle to please check this and report anything to us that may assist with this investigation.

“We would like to thank all those who stopped at the scene to give help to the rider, who very sadly, passed away at the scene.

“The man’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by officers.”