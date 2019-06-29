Tragic dogs need a loving home after 500 days in Telford kennels

Teddy and Labus have been at Hilbrae Rescue Kennels in Cold Hatton, Telford since February last year after being saved from being put down.

The inseparable crossbreeds have been looked after and brought back to health at the kennels, but staff are hoping a new owner will take them home and give them the happy ending they deserve.

Toni Molloy, from the kennels, said: "We desperately want our boys to find a home together. They are larger breed dogs.

"They were picked up as a pair of street dogs in a town called Fagaras in Romania. They where then put in a kill shelter which, when it gets full, they euthanise current dogs staying there to make way for new ones.

"Our boys were then sponsored to be kept alive by donations, but it took a year of being in kennels before Teddy and Labus made it to our rescue centre in the UK."

Tragic

The two dogs both have tragic histories.

"Teddy is the cream shaggy one," Toni said. "It is believed that when he was a street dog his tight ear was chopped off. He is more timid out of the pair.

"Labus is the white and tan one. He at some point in his life had his muzzle bound shut. Which has left him with a scar below his eyes and a droopy line.

"They are good with other dogs, unfortunately not cats and due to their history. With Teddy being very timid, they would prefer a child free home or a home with older children.

"Who ever is interested in them will need to visit a few times before adopting them to build up a bond with them, especially Teddy.

"They have their own Facebook page which has drummed up lots of likes and shares to get the boys noticed but nothing else.

"I would love to see these boys go to a new home."