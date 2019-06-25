Tractor destroyed by fire near Telford

Two fire crews from Much Wenlock and Tweedale were sent to Leighton Road in Buildwas at about 1.05pm today.

They used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to fight the flames.

They were in the area for about 40 minues before it was safe.

At 1305, our appliance was mobilised to a large vehicle fire on Leighton Road.

On arrival crews were faced with a tractor fully involved in fire.

#MuchWenlock #OnCall #EverydayHeroes pic.twitter.com/mL9N1HAezX — Much Wenlock Station (@SFRS_Wenlock) June 25, 2019

