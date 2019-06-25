Advertising
Tractor destroyed by fire near Telford
A tractor was completely destroyed in a fire in Telford.
Two fire crews from Much Wenlock and Tweedale were sent to Leighton Road in Buildwas at about 1.05pm today.
They used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to fight the flames.
They were in the area for about 40 minues before it was safe.
Much Wenlock Fire Station tweeted: "At 1305, our appliance was mobilised to a large vehicle fire on Leighton Road.
"On arrival crews were faced with a tractor fully involved in fire.
"The incident was dealt with using BA and a hose reel jet to deliver water."
