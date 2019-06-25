Menu

Tractor destroyed by fire near Telford

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

A tractor was completely destroyed in a fire in Telford.

The tractor fire - picture: @sfrs_wenlock

Two fire crews from Much Wenlock and Tweedale were sent to Leighton Road in Buildwas at about 1.05pm today.

They used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to fight the flames.

They were in the area for about 40 minues before it was safe.

Much Wenlock Fire Station tweeted: "At 1305, our appliance was mobilised to a large vehicle fire on Leighton Road.

"On arrival crews were faced with a tractor fully involved in fire.

"The incident was dealt with using BA and a hose reel jet to deliver water."

Telford Local Hubs News
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

