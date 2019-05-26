Cannabis plants seized by Telford police in house raid

Officers from the local policing priority team found the grow at a house in the Wrockwardine Wood area.

Officers said that evidence had been seized and the operation had been dismantled ready for destruction.

We've just been dealing with a cannabis grow in the Wrockwardine Wood area of Telford. Evidence seized and the grow dismantled and ready for destruction. #Police #Protect pic.twitter.com/4q2o69wf3N — LPPT North - West Mercia Police (@LpptNWestMercia) May 25, 2019

It happened after midday on Saturday.

Officers from the same team also caught someone who drove past a mark policed car while using a mobile phone.

A summons has been issued and they will receive a £200 fine and six points on their licence.

Not only is it dangerous to drive whilst using a mobile phone it's also a bit daft whilst doing so past a marked police vehicle. It's also expensive £200 fine and 6 points. Summons issued #police #Protect pic.twitter.com/DaUW6PwruC — LPPT North - West Mercia Police (@LpptNWestMercia) May 25, 2019

Earlier this month, nearly 100 cannabis plants were seized when police raided a house turned into a drugs farm in Springhill Crescent, Madeley.

Advertising

West Mercia Police seized 89 plants from three bedrooms full of cannabis, ventilation ducts, lights and electric wires on May 7.

Safer Neighbourhood Teams from Madeley, Dawley, Brookside and Lawley were involved in the raid and officers were investigating the property for several hours.

To report someone on suspicion of growing cannabis, report as much detail as possible and then call police on 101. In an emergency call 999.