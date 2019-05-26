Advertising
Cannabis plants seized by Telford police in house raid
Several cannabis plants were found in a home in Telford following a police investigation.
Officers from the local policing priority team found the grow at a house in the Wrockwardine Wood area.
Officers said that evidence had been seized and the operation had been dismantled ready for destruction.
It happened after midday on Saturday.
Officers from the same team also caught someone who drove past a mark policed car while using a mobile phone.
A summons has been issued and they will receive a £200 fine and six points on their licence.
Earlier this month, nearly 100 cannabis plants were seized when police raided a house turned into a drugs farm in Springhill Crescent, Madeley.
West Mercia Police seized 89 plants from three bedrooms full of cannabis, ventilation ducts, lights and electric wires on May 7.
Safer Neighbourhood Teams from Madeley, Dawley, Brookside and Lawley were involved in the raid and officers were investigating the property for several hours.
To report someone on suspicion of growing cannabis, report as much detail as possible and then call police on 101. In an emergency call 999.
