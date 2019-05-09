Telford family cycles from London to Paris

Lisa, Lee and Louisa Elcocks of Wombridge, Telford, completed their journey in less than two weeks, cycling about 40 miles a day and raising more than £1,000 for YoungMinds in the process.

Lee and Louisa

Lisa said the family took on the challenge after Louisa, 11, struggled with anxiety. She said: "We had a two year battle where our daughter suffered with severe anxiety and found we were let down by the services that really should have helped.

"We got there in the end with a hard slog from us as parents, had we been aware of charities such as YoungMinds we could have had support and guidance much faster. We feel that this charity is so essential to young people who need help and to their parents.

"Our daughter is thankfully so much better and has become an extremely resilient young lady. We just want to be able to help those families who are feeling there is no where to turn, these charities can help and will support all members of a family to understand mental health and cope to with it."

Lisa and Louisa

Setting off on April 15, the trio passed through Groombridge and Newhaven in England and after traversing the English Channel by ferry on April 18, travelling through Gisors and Cergy before reaching Paris on April 24.

To donate to the family's campaign for YoungMinds, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Lisa-Elcocks