CCTV released as 14-year-old girl ‘inappropriately touched’ in Telford

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | News | Published:

Police have issued images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident in Telford where a teenage girl was “inappropriately touched”.

Police want to speak to this man

The incident happened at around 11.30am on Wednesday, February 6, at the McDonald’s restaurant in North Sherwood Street, Telford.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: “An unknown man is reported to have inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl over her clothing.

“Officers would like to speak to the individual pictured as they believe he may have vital information that could assist with their enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 241s of 6 February 2019

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or vial their website crimestoppers-uk.org

