Council elections will see Telford counters work all night

The council have confirmed counting will start immediately after the close of polls at 10pm on polling day.

The election will be held under the same boundaries and each ward will return the same number of councillors as in 2015, when Labour stayed in power after winning exactly half the seats available.

Telford and Wrekin is one of 259 English local authorities holding elections on Thursday, May 2.

Counting will be held at Telford College of Arts and Technology in Arleston and borough council managing director Richard Partington will act as returning officer.

Russell Griffin, spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We will live-stream the results as they happen and tweet them as they happen.

“When we know the final outcome, we will put the results on the council newsroom and Facebook.”

Counting for the last local election was held the Friday after voting because a UK-wide parliamentary general election was also held on Thursday, May 7, 2015.

This year, votes in the Telford &Wrekin Council election will be counted and the results announced on the night and into the early hours of the following morning.

Advertising

Under the current boundaries there are six three-member wards, 12 two-member wards and 12 single-member wards in Telford and Wrekin, electing 54 councillors in total.

Votes for parish and town councillors will be counted on Friday, May 3, after the borough council elections.

Story by Alex Moore, Local Democracy Reporter